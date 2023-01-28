Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, St. John's and Xavier, among others.

Moore is rated as a four star prospect on each recruiting service. 247Sports ranks him as the 73rd best player in the 2024 class, 13th best shooting guard and third best player in New York. Rivals has Moore as the 68th best player in the class. ESPN puts Moore as the eighth best player in New York. On3 slots Moore as the 70th best player in the class, 17th best shooting guard and third best player in New York.

One of the best shooters in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Moore took official visits to Syracuse and Oklahoma State. He was originally slated to take on to Alabama before deciding, but ended up not taking the trip. Instead, he made his decision and picked the Orange. He also visited Syracuse for the game against North Carolina in the Dome as a guest of Adam Weitsman.

"The visit was really fun," Moore said after his official visit. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with love and definitely had a lot of good parts to it. I had a couple meetings with people from the school. I saw the campus, ate breakfast with the coaches, watched the team practice. I went to their orange and white game. I definitely did a lot.

"The best part for me was being able to go to coach's house and have dinner with the team. Coach Boeheim is a legend and has done many things in the basketball world. Being able to have dinner in his house and play pool with the guys, laugh and joke was amazing. All of his pictures, frames and awards is one thing that really stood out."

