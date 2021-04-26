Elite 11 Philadelphia Recruiting Notebook

AllSyracuse.com was in attendance at the Elite 11 in Philadelphia on Sunday. We broke down 11 standout performers HERE, but there were also some Syracuse recruiting notes from players who participated in the event. That includes players from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes. Which players should Syracuse be looking at in 2023 and 2024? Without a 2022 quarterback committed, could the Orange look at a few of the participants? Here is the breakdown of which players are or could be on Syracuse's radar.

2022 QB Jack Capaldi: Syracuse does not have a 2022 quarterback committed. While Henry Belin is the top target, that does not mean Syracuse is ignoring all others in the class. Capaldi was the most impressive quarterback at the event. He does not have an offer at all yet, but that will likely change. If Syracuse were to get in before others, or make a push before he blows up, the Orange would have a real shot. Capaldi says Syracuse did reach out Sunday night and told him they will review his film.

2022 QB Jaden Craig: Craig is committed to Harvard, but he looked like a power five caliber quarterback in Philly. Would he be open to looking around in order to play at the highest level of college football? Perhaps. Syracuse is aware of him and does like him skill set.

2022 QB Devin Kargman: Kargman had the strongest arm at the event. He is also the quarterback for Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen's seven on seven team. He is uncommitted, but has multiple power five offers. He is on Syracuse's radar and it would not be a surprise if the Orange watched him throw live sometime this summer.

2023 QB Cadin Olsen: Olsen does not have an offer, but was very impressive during drills. He was accurate, had a strong arm and a great frame. He has to add some weight to it and work on footwork a bit, but there is a lot of potential there. Olsen has interest from schools such as Wisconsin, Penn State and Rutgers. Nothing from Syracuse yet, but he says he is hoping they start to recruit him.

2023 QB Jaxon Smolik: Smolik has a strong arm, is accurate and a natural thrower. He plays high school ball in Iowa, a state Syracuse does not typically recruit. However, quality quarterback recruits are hard to come by. So Syracuse should not discriminate based on that. Smolik does not have an offer yet, but it would not be surprising if that changed in the future.

2023 QB Braylon Kammrad: Similar to Smolik, Kammrad also plays high school ball in Iowa. He was one of the most impressive underclassmen at Sunday's event. No offers for Kammrad yet, but he is one to watch going forward.

2024 QB AJ Miller: Miller plays at Fordham Prep in New York. Just a freshman, Miller has a great frame, throws an accurate ball and has the potential to develop an even stronger arm. His recruiting process is still very early, but Miller is definitely someone to monitor in the 2024 class.

2024 QB Winston Watkins: Watkins may have had the smoothest delivery of any of the class of 2024 prospects in attendance. He is already 6-5, can throw an accurate ball and has solid arm strength. He shows good touch on the ball and delivers a catchable ball. Watkins should be on power five radars for his cycle.