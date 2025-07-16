2028 RB Fogo Filani discusses 'surreal' Syracuse offer
Could 2028 running back Fogo Filani be the next great Canadian prospect to attend Syracuse?
The Orange has had a long running tradition of recruiting the Great White North, and has sent some of its players to the NFL. Most recently, Matt Bergeron, from Quebec, was taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
So when Filani received his first college offer from Syracuse in March, it took on special meaning.
“The moment was surreal, especially with it being my first offer,” Filani said to The Juice Online. “I also got the offer in Canada which I thought was next to impossible. It was encouraging and pushes me to work even harder. Most of all I was very grateful for the programs belief in me.”
Filani's Syracuse visit
The Orange was able to get Filani on campus quickly. He attended Syracuse’s spring practice in April, and came away with a positive impression of the school.
Aside from seeing campus and touring the facilities, he got to meet the coaching staff in person, including coaches Fran Brown, Devin Redd, Stack Williams and Jeff Nixon.
“It was a great experience,” Filiani said. “Coach Redd and Coach Nixon were very receptive and so were all of the other assistant coaches. Coach Redd ran me through what D.A.R.T meant and exactly what the coaching staff are trying to build at Syracuse and their goals for the upcoming season. Overall I felt very welcomed and encouraged by the whole experience.”
D.A.R.T., standing for Brown’s philosophy of Disciplined, Accountable, Relentless and Tough, is something that rubbed off on Filani.
Redd personally showed him around the Syracuse football complex and also ran through what he expects of a running back at Syracuse.
Building a relationship
Filani said he is looking forward to strengthening the relationship as time goes on.
“I think the Syracuse program is great and the athletic facilities were excellent,” Filiani said. “The coaches truly believe in the process that Coach Brown is bringing and I truly believe something special is happening at Syracuse.”
Filani knows that Syracuse went 10-3 last season, and finished No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
But the coaching staff harped on him that, while the season was certainly a step in the right direction, the ultimate goal is to finish No. 1 at the end of the year.
“I think the season was successful in a sense of improvements that were made,” Filiani said. “However, in being around both Coach Redd and Coach Stack, I see the program isn’t satisfied with the position and want a national championship this following season.”
The latest in his recruitment
It’s early in Filani’s recruitment, and since his Syracuse offer, he’s also received one from Alcorn State. He’s also hearing from schools like Indiana, Cincinnati and Michigan.
He describes himself as a running back cut in the cloth of Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco or the Chicago Bears’ Kyle Monangai.
“I’d say am a workhorse RB,” Filani said. “I’m a warrior and will do whatever is needed to help the team win whether it be running an 80 yard touchdown or getting a one yard first down. However I have an edge of speed, agility and power in my game.”
