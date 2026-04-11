Syracuse lands a commitment from a transfer portal point guard

Syracuse landed a commitment from McNeese State junior guard Garwey Dual, according to multiple reports.

Dual has one year of eligibility remaining and averaged 8.4 points and 4.4 assists in the 2025-26 season.

Dual has had multiple stops during his college career as he started his career at Providence before transferring to Seton Hall. Syracuse will be his fourth team in as many years.

As a prospect coming out of Castaic (CA) SoCal Academy in the 2023 cycle, hew as rated four stars and the No. 38 overall prospect in his class. His offer sheet included Arizona State, NC State and TCU, among others.

New head coach Gerry McNamara has quickly changed his roster from last year’s team under Adrian Autry. While he did retain Sadiq White and Kiyan Anthony, he has also added incoming freshman Mark Morano Mahmutovič, and Tasman Goodrick and Gavin Doty through the transfer portal.

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