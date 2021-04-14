Henry Belin Remains High on Syracuse

Class of 2022 quarterback Henry Belin is set to begin his junior season this weekend. He stars for Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx (N.Y.).

"Our first game is Saturday," Belin said. "I"m definitely really excited. While we were waiting, it was definitely tough. We saw pretty much every other state playing including teams from New York State. Pretty much every team outside of New York City was playing including some of the teams we would normally compete against. I'm just glad we're finally getting a chance to play, for the seniors especially."

Despite the delay and the inability to compete for a league title, Belin says there is plenty of motivation for the team this season.

"Go out and show everyone why we won the league last year," Belin said. "We're not going to be able to compete for a championship this year. It's too late for that now. If we had started back in March when we were originally supposed to play we would've. But I guess just go out, compete and make the best of the situation that we're in."

Belin holds offers from Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt, among others. There are several other power five schools that are also showing strong interest.

"I've been talking to a few schools that have just been waiting to see how I progress with this season," Belin said. "Duke, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Indiana. I did a virtual visit with Duke a few weeks ago, I think. It was nice. They did a campus tour and introduced the coaching staff. Went over the principles of their offense."

Syracuse is a school that has been recruiting Belin hard for quite some time. He has developed a strong relationship with lead recruiter Nick Monroe and head coach Dino Babers. Belin is also the top quarterback on Syracuse's board.

"I talk to them a lot," Belin said. "I talk to coach Monroe maybe three or four times per week. Coach Babers maybe every three weeks or a month. It's constant contact with them and it's good. Good conversations. It's pretty much just that I'm their guy still. If I want to commit let them know anytime. He really hopes that I'll be down to see them when the recruiting period opens up again also."

Two of Belin's teammates, Elijah Fuentes and Malik Matthew, signed with Syracuse as part of its 2021 class.

"Eli especially is always telling me about what he's planning on doing when he gets up there," Belin said. "In June or late May or whenever they go. He's always telling me, 'commit, bro, commit. This is the place to be.' It's great. I would love to get the chance to play not only high school with them but also in college and at such a high level. I think it would be a great thing."

Where does Syracuse stand with its top quarterback target?

"It's still really high interest, for sure," Belin said. "That hasn't changed."

A decision could be coming in the near future as well.

"Probably really early summer," Belin said. "Like maybe early June or the middle of June."