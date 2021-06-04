Henry Belin Schedules Unofficial Visit to Syracuse

The top quarterback on the Orange’s board will get a closer look at the program.

Syracuse’s top quarterback target has scheduled an unofficial visit to Central New York. Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes signal caller Henry Belin will take an unofficial visit to Syracuse on Tuesday, June 8th.The visit follows trips to Duke (June 3rd) and North Carolina ( June 4th). Duke extended a scholarship offer during the visit. In addition to Syracuse and Duke, the 6-2, 190 pound quarterback holds offers from Buffalo, UMass, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

Belin has been a priority target for Syracuse for over a year. The Orange was Belin’s first power five offer back in February 2020. He has remained in constant communication and has developed a strong relationship with the staff.

“I talk to them a lot,” Belin said in April. “I talk to coach Monroe maybe three or four times per week. Coach Babers maybe every three weeks or a month. It’s constant contact with them and it’s good. Good conversations. It’s pretty much that I’m their guy still. If I want to commit then let them know anytime.”

Belin’s junior season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The season did not start until April, which prevented Cardinal Hayes from competing for a championship.

“While we were waiting, it was definitely tough,” Belin said before the start of the season. “We saw pretty much every other state playing including teams from New York State. Pretty much every team outside of New York City was playing including some of the teams we would normally compete against.”

Beyond his offers, Belin is also hearing from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern.

