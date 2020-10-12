SI.com
How Syracuse Commits Fared Over the Weekend

Michael McAllister

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DB Malcolm Folk, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, OL Tyler Magnuson, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: 2 receiving touchdowns, 4 tackles, 1 interception, two pass breakups, zero catches allowed in 34-7 win.

WR Oronde Gadsden: Did not play as his team was on a bye.

DE Jatius Geer: Did not play.

LB Austin Roon: Did not play. 

DE Hayden Nelson: Limited to 10 third down snaps due to being cautious with an injury. Recorded a sack despite the limitations in a 14-0 win.

DE Derek McDonald: Did not play.

TE Landon Morris: 4 catches, 22 yards in 45-6 loss.

RB Josh Hough: 6 carries, 205 yards, 3 touchdowns. 

WR Kendall Long: 2 catches, 25 yards in 41-7 loss.

Syracuse's 2021 recruiting class currently consists of 21 players. Those 21 players are from 15 different states. They include one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs. 

Syracuse is still looking for more help in the secondary, and could take two more players there.

