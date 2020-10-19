How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DB Malcolm Folk, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, OL Tyler Magnuson, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: 4 catches, 100 yards, 1 receiving TD, 5 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 0 catches allowed in 40-21 win.

WR Oronde Gadsden: 4 catches, 56 yards in 3-0 loss.

DE Jatius Geer: 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 10 total tackles in a loss.

LB Austin Roon: Helped his team to a 64-22 win.

DE Hayden Nelson: 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, 7 pressures in 20-15 win.

DE Derek McDonald: 2 tackles for loss, 2 hurries and a catch in 30-0 win.

TE Landon Morris: 3 catches for 74 yards and 1 TD in 38-7 loss.

RB Josh Hough: 12 carries, 193 yards, 3 TDs, 1 sack, 1 interception.

WR Kendall Long: Did not playin 37-7 win due to minor injury.

Syracuse's 2021 recruiting class currently consists of 21 players. Those 21 players are from 15 different states. They include one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs.

Syracuse is still looking for more help in the secondary, and could take two more players there. They also recently offered 2021 JUCO defensive lineman Isaiah Iton.