Ike Daniels Commits to Syracuse Football

Class of 2023 Stafford (VA) Mountain View running back Ike Daniels has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Friday. He picked the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, as well as other finalist Hawaii.

"It was great," Daniels said after his official. "I loved the visit. We were able to see where the hosts were living, where we'd be staying if we were to commit there. It was fun meeting the coaches and being able to hang out with all of the coaches. Able to see the whole campus and football facilities."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF