Ike Daniels Commits to Syracuse Football

The Orange lands one of the most coveted running backs in the 2023 class.

Class of 2023 Stafford (VA) Mountain View running back Ike Daniels has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Friday. He picked the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, as well as other finalist Hawaii. 

"It was great," Daniels said after his official. "I loved the visit. We were able to see where the hosts were living, where we'd be staying if we were to commit there. It was fun meeting the coaches and being able to hang out with all of the coaches. Able to see the whole campus and football facilities." 

