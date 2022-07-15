Naquil Betrand Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse offensive line target Naquil Betrand has set a commitment date of July 30th. He previously had a tentative date of August 20th following his Orange official visit last month, but has moved up his timeline. No other visits are expected between now and the commitment date.

Previously, Betrand announced a top six of Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M as well as that he is transferring high schools from Northeast in Philadelphia to St. Francis in Maryland.

The 6-7, 310 pounder committed to Colorado in March before his recruitment blew up. He took official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State and Syracuse in June. Texas A&M and Georgia are the only two in his top six he has not visited.

"It was a good trip," Betrand said after his official visit to Syracuse. "I had fun with my host (Enrique Cruz). Went out to eat, went bowling, go karts, it was a good experience. Coach Mike (Johnson), he's a good coach. Coach (Mike) Schmidt, he's a good coach. And the head coach, he's was awesome too. They want me a lot there. They like me a lot. They want to build me into a three year starter and go to the NFL, things like that."

