Jakob Bradford Signs with Syracuse Over Virginia Tech

Syracuse picked up a significant addition to the roster when class of 2021 junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford signed with the Orange over Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Bradford is a 6-5, 300 pound offensive lineman from Iowa Western and can play tackle as well as guard. He brings needed maturity and experience to the offensive line that will provide significant depth because of his versatility.

RELATED: JAKOB BRADFORD HIGHLIGHTS & EVALUATION

Syracuse had been recruiting Bradford for a while before offering in mid January. That was Bradford's first power five offer, but Virginia Tech extended one of their own 17 days later. The offer along with a phone call with the Hokies' staff had Bradford weighing his options. Prior to the Tech offer, Syracuse was in the driver's seat.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX EVERY DAY!

Even with that offer, however, the long established relationship the Syracuse coaches had with Bradford won out. This despite the fact that offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh left the program to take the same position at Arizona State. Syracuse was able to win a recruiting battle over another power five program despite not having an offensive line coach. That is an impressive feat.

Bradford is the 20th player to sign with Syracuse for their 2021 class (not including transfers) and the sixth offensive lineman. He joins Enrique Cruz, Kalan Ellis, Tyler Magnuson, Austyn Kauhi and Wes Hoeh as offensive linemen that have signed with the Orange. Bradford, however, is the only junior college prospect to date.