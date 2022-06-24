Skip to main content

Class of 2023 WR Jeremiah Augustin Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The 6-6 Sunshine State product will be on the Orange campus this weekend.

Syracuse football will host an intriguing offensive weapon for an official visit this weekend. Class of 2023 Jupiter (FL) Christian wideout Jeremiah Augustin will get a close look at the Orange campus from June 24th through the 26th. Augustin does not hold an offer from Syracuse yet, but it could come on the visit. He also holds offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Illinois, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, South Florida and Virginia, among many others. 

Augustin is one of two wide receivers who will be on campus this weekend, joining Kansas speedster Bryce Cohoon. Both are relatively new names, at least publicly, to the Syracuse football recruiting scene. The Orange has a tight end committed in its 2023 class (David Clement) but does not have a wide receiver. Augustin had 21 receptions for 409 yards and six touchdowns in eight games as a junior. He also plays basketball at Jupiter Christian.  

The two potential Orange offensive weapons will be on campus along with quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers. Sellers can help recruit both Augustin and Cohoon to team up in Central New York and bring a dynamic passing attack to Syracuse under new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, quarterbacks coach Jason Beck and wide receivers coach Mike Johnson. 

