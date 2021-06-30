Jeremiah Wilson Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2022 Kissimmee (FL) Osceola cornerback Jeremiah Wilson has committed to Syracuse. Wilson took an official visit over the weekend, and that was enough for him to end his recruitment. Wilson picked Syracuse over offers from Arizona, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Marshall, Washington State and others. He is the second defensive to give a verbal to Syracuse this cycle, joining Cornell Perry.

Wilson was offered by Syracuse on June 17th, and it did not take long for the Orange to make an impression. He took an official visit to Coast Carolina on the 18th and Iowa State on the 11th. He was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Washington State this past weekend, but cancelled that trip in favor of one to Central New York. Syracuse was able to make him feel at home and continue the Orange's success in the Sunshine State in the Dino Babers era.

Wilson was part of a contingent of eight recruits on campus over the weekend for official visits. Two of which (running back LeQuint Allen and defensive lineman Belizaire Bassette) were already committed to the Orange. Now Wilson becomes the fifth player to join Syracuse's 2022 class.

Syracuse only landed one player from Florida in the 2021 cycle, largely due to covid restrictions that prevented face to face visits. The Orange has bounced back in 2022, with two of its first five commitments from the Sunshine State.