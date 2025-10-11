2027 DB Joaquin Phillips says Syracuse among four schools standing out
2027 defensive back Joaquin Phillips got his first look at Syracuse in September and has continued to hear from the Orange since.
The Ramey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep star was on hand for the Orange's overtime win over Connecticut. During his stay, he got to see campus, check out the facilities, take in a game day atmosphere and get to know the coaches better.
"I really enjoyed it," Phillips said to The Juice Online. "And so did my parents."
Phillips discusses his recent trip to Central New York
Unquestionably, the best part of the trip for Phillips was getting to see the grit and determination of the Orange.
"Watching the team win in overtime," Phillips said when asked about his top highlight. "They never gave up."
Phillips got to speak with several of the coaches, but specifically, he met with Emmanuel Marc, Joe Shafer and Fran Brown. Brown thanked Phillips for making the trip up, while Marc and Schafer spoke about the game and also how Phillips' season was going with the Ironmen.
Phillips and Don Bosco are off to an impressive start
The short answer is, things are going very well for Don Bosco. They are off to an undefeated 5-0 season and are positioned atop the Garden State rankings.
That included a dramatic 14-9 win over rival Bergen Catholic in September. They are also coming off a dominant 47-15 win over DePaul Catholic.
Phillips has been in the middle of that success.
"I am a physical DB," Phillips said. "With speed."
Phillips has Syracuse in a great spot in his recruitment
Currently, the schools standing out most in his recruitment are the Orange, Penn State, Delaware and UMass.
The trip to Central New York certainly put SU in a great spot in his mind.
"I liked the program before but I got to see other aspects like all of the pregame team activities that helped prepare the team for the game," Phillips said. "I appreciate what they do and I like it."
Phillips is still two years away from college, but knows what he's looking for in a school.
"I am looking for a good education," Phillips said. "But also a home away from home. My high school is a brotherhood and I would like a team and school that fosters that as well."
