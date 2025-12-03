A 2026 three-star Keystone State running back has signed with Syracuse

2026 running back Shavane Anderson Jr. made his Syracuse pledge official on Wednesday, signing a national letter of intent with the Orange, the school announced.

The York (PA) William Penn athlete is a three-star prospect via 247 Sports, and is the 102nd ranked running back in his class. He committed in September following his visit to Syracuse for its matchup against Connecticut.

The Orange had trailed for most of the game, and was down 17-6 in the fourth quarter with under six minutes to go. And while SU ultimately recovered and rallied past the Huskies, it was not the type of performance head coach Fran Brown was looking for.

Anderson commits after viral moment

So instead of the team walking back to the locker room to celebrate moving to 2-1, Brown had the entire team stay after the game to run sprints. It made a splash across social media and drew the ire of several sports pundits.

But for Anderson, it was all he needed to see before telling the coaching staff he was committing to the Orange. He saw the 'R' in D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) that Brown had preached.

"My coach has the same exact mentality as Fran Brown," Anderson said to The Juice Online. "So I should be prepared for him."

Anderson discusses why he committed

Anderson selected the Orange over offers from Kent State, Old Dominion and Saint Francis (PA), among others. He is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports.

In the end, it wasn't a hard decision from Anderson.

"It was a no brainer," Anderson said. "The Cuse it felt right and the atmosphere felt welcoming. It was clear that’s the place I wanted to go.”

Anderson stars at York (PA) William Penn where he's developed a reputation as a bruising, punishing back at 6 foot and 195 pounds.

Anderson's message to Syracuse fans

He's drawn some comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

"I’m a running back that can do everything," Anderson asid. "I'm an all around back."

He's excited to get to Central New York next fall, and has a clear message for the Central New York faithful.

"My message to the fans, all eyes on me," Anderson said. "I won’t disappoint."

