SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Josh Hough Has Monster Playoff Performance

Michael McAllister

Death, taxes, and Josh Hough's ridiculous stat line. Those are the certainties in this life. Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough led Beaver Falls to a 42-14 win over Western Beaver in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Hough finished the game with 210 yards rushing on just 10 carries and five rushing touchdowns. 

Hough averaged 21 yards per carry in the game, and scored on half of his rushing attempts. With the win, Beaver Falls advances to the 2A semifinals, where they will face Apollo-Ridge on Friday. 

The performance is the latest video game like outing for the Syracuse running back commit. Earlier this season, he was named SI All-American Freak of the Weak for a four carry, 243 yard, three touchdown performance. He averaged over 60 yards per carry in that game. 

“I just went out there and did my job," he told SI All-American after being named Freak of the Week. "My O-line is serious, they make the big plays possible.”

SI All-American's Ethan Weathersby has been impressed with Hough's ability. 

"Hough displayed solid vision and mental processing, with 1-cut ability after his lead blockers properly got fits and hats on defenders," Weathersby said. "The big man also showed off contact balance, along with a stiff-arm on a carry when challenged while clearing the second level. Hough also ran with a smooth stride in the open field, something you don't see often from runners his size."

Highlights of Hough's latest performance are at the top of the page. You can also listen to our recent podcast interview with Hough HERE. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Change at QB Too Late as Syracuse Loses Fourth Straight

Syracuse is accustomed to winning the turnover battle, but have now been on the losing end for the second consecutive week. Freshman QB JaCobian Morgan throws his first career TD, but it's too little too late.

Jacob Payne

Dino Babers: JaCobian Morgan Taking Over is Still 'Down the Road'

Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers says seeing freshman QB JaCobian Morgan take over as the starter is still "down the road."

Jacob Payne

Freshman WR Damien Alford Active for First Time this Season

Syracuse's freshman wide receiver was active against Wake Forest.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange vs the Demon Deacons.

Michael McAllister

Peel it Back Ep. 7

Peel it Back Ep. 7

Tawny Davis

Dior Johnson Enrolls at Corona Centennial High School

Syracuse's class of 2022 commit has a new home.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Freshman Kadary Richmond Already Impressing Teammates

Buddy Boeheim spoke with Seth Greenberg on ESPN Radio to discuss the upcoming season, incoming freshmen Kadary Richmond, and how he stayed focused during quarantine.

Steven Shoemaker

Scouting Wake Forest

An in-depth look at Syracuse football's next opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Michael McAllister

Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID Days After Playing Syracuse

Clemson's star quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse to Play at Rutgers in ACC/Big-10 Challenge

Syracuse will play an old Big East rival in a non-conference game this season.

Michael McAllister