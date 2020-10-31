Josh Hough Has Monster Playoff Performance

Death, taxes, and Josh Hough's ridiculous stat line. Those are the certainties in this life. Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough led Beaver Falls to a 42-14 win over Western Beaver in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Hough finished the game with 210 yards rushing on just 10 carries and five rushing touchdowns.

Hough averaged 21 yards per carry in the game, and scored on half of his rushing attempts. With the win, Beaver Falls advances to the 2A semifinals, where they will face Apollo-Ridge on Friday.

The performance is the latest video game like outing for the Syracuse running back commit. Earlier this season, he was named SI All-American Freak of the Weak for a four carry, 243 yard, three touchdown performance. He averaged over 60 yards per carry in that game.

“I just went out there and did my job," he told SI All-American after being named Freak of the Week. "My O-line is serious, they make the big plays possible.”

SI All-American's Ethan Weathersby has been impressed with Hough's ability.

"Hough displayed solid vision and mental processing, with 1-cut ability after his lead blockers properly got fits and hats on defenders," Weathersby said. "The big man also showed off contact balance, along with a stiff-arm on a carry when challenged while clearing the second level. Hough also ran with a smooth stride in the open field, something you don't see often from runners his size."

Highlights of Hough's latest performance are at the top of the page. You can also listen to our recent podcast interview with Hough HERE.