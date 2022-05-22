Josh Richards Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The class of 2023 wide receiver is one of the Orange's top targets.

Syracuse football has prioritized East Orange (NJ) High wide receiver Josh Richards throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle. He visited for Junior Day in March and returned to campus in April. Richards will be back yet again as he has scheduled an official visit. The 6-3, 175 pounder will be on campus the weekend of June 24th, he tells All Syracuse.

You can read his post Junior Day visit interview HERE and his post April visit interview HERE.

In addition to Richards, the Orange will also host quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers, defensive end target Antonio Camon and offensive line target Eric King for officials that weekend. The previous weekend, New York State prospects Zyian Moultrie Goddard, Jalil Smith and commit David Clement will take official visits along with Colorado offensive line commit Naquil Betrand.

During his previous visits, Richards has spent time with the Syracuse coaches and got a close look at the facilities.

"I got to see the facility and talk to the coaches about what the program was really about," Richards said after his Junior Day visit. "Some of the best parts were seeing the Dome and getting to learn from coaches with years of experience. It's (the Dome) definitely a great environment to play in. The fans seem real supportive."

In addition to Syracuse, Richards holds offers from Buffalo, Connecticut, Maryland, Temple, Wake Forest and others.

