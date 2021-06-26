Justin Taylor Commits to Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse basketball has picked up a huge commitment in class of 2022 shooting guard Justin Taylor out of St. Anne's-Belfield School in Virginia. Taylor picked the Orange over finalists Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Butler, Florida, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, Penn State and several others. Taylor is Syracuse's second commitment in the 2022 class, joining wing Kamari Lands.

Taylor, a 6-6 shooting guard, took official visits to North Carolina, Syracuse and Indiana (in that order) as well as an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech, all in June. Syracuse had recruited him the longest of that group, and the strong relationship paid dividends in the end.

"G-Mac and Autry have always been in constant contact with me so I've got a good relationship with them," Taylor said after his visit. "The development aspect is huge with G-Mac and working out with him."

The message from the Syracuse coaches throughout his recruitment was straightforward but effective. Take over for Buddy Boeheim and have the ball in your hands from the get-go. Ironically, while on his official visit, Taylor was mistaken for Buddy by a few fans.

"It was funny, coach Boeheim met us at the airport and we were waiting for our bags," Taylor said. "A lady thought I was Buddy, and then it happened again throughout the visit. Just random people, I was with coach Boeheim, so people would think I was his son. That happened a couple times."

Taylor was one of several priority targets Syracuse has hosted for visits this month. Forward Kyle Filipowski visited June 5th-7th, Taylor visited June 9th-11th, point guard Chance Westry visited June 17th-18th, center Donovan Clingan visited June 18th-20th, point guard Quadir Copeland visited June 22nd-24th, and JJ Starling visited June 25th-27th. Forward Chris Bunch is visiting June 28th-30th.

The addition of Taylor gives Syracuse two premier talents in the 2022 recruiting cycle. It gives the Orange one of the best classes in the nation currently, and puts Syracuse in position to finish that way as well. Syracuse could take as many as five or six players in this class, and with the elite prospects still on the board, things are looking quite positive for the Orange on the recruiting trail.

Combine that with a 2021 recruiting class that only featured one player but that one was an elite recruit in Benny Williams, and Syracuse is putting together back to back strong cycles.

