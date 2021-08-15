Sports Illustrated home
Justin Taylor Transferring to IMG Academy

Taylor will team up with fellow Syracuse basketball commit Quadir Copeland.
Syracuse basketball commit Justin Taylor is transferring to IMG Academy for his senior year of high school, the 2022 shooting guard announced on his Instagram page Sunday. Taylor will join fellow Orange pledge Quadir Copeland, a 2022 point guard, at IMG this coming season. 

"I think with the uncertainty of my hometown high school having a season with COVID coming back into play, I couldn't risk not having a season again," Taylor told AllSyracuse.com. "The schedule, the competition and everything IMG offers as well is what I"m looking forward to. 

"Quadir and I can't wait to starting playing together and build this chemistry before we even get to Cuse." 

This marks all three Syracuse commits in the 2022 class to date are transferring for their senior seasons. Taylor and Copeland are transferring to IMG Academy, while Lands is headed to Hillcrest Prep

Taylor committed to Syracuse in June over finalists Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Butler, Florida, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, Penn State and several others.

"It really just boiled down to relationships I built with the coaching staff," Taylor said after he committed. "To have the opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach in coach Boeheim and then develop with coach G-Mac. Just when I was on the visit, it really felt like home. Hanging out with the guys, walking around campus. It was just the perfect opportunity for me too coming in as a freshman. Having a good role for me with Buddy leaving. All the pieces just fell into place, I think. It was the best fit for me."

