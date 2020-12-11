Lamson Enjoys Virtual In-Home Visit

Syracuse quarterback commit Justin Lamson is one of the headliners of the Orange's 2021 class. Leading up to National Signing Day is usually when prospects host collegiate coaches for in-home visits. However, the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated the ability to conduct those in the traditional sense.

Instead, in-home visits have moved to a medium that has become a normal way of life in 2020. Virtual. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers had a 30 minute virtual in-home visit on Wednesday with his quarterback commit, accomplished via Zoom meeting.

"Yeah it kinda felt normal to be honest," Lamson said of doing the visit virtually. "Obviously I would rather want it in person."

The virtual visit being normal is the way of the world nowadays. Despite that, Lamson enjoyed his time speaking with the leader of the Orange.

"It went really well," Lamson said. "It was about 30 minutes. It was coach Babers, my dad and I. We really didn't talk about anything serious. It was mostly talking about the game and signing next week."

Lamson is coming in to a quarterback room that features a veteran in Tommy DeVito and two other youngsters in JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz. Lamson is a highly touted prospect who is expecting to come in and compete for playing time.

"I think the expectation for everyone is to come and compete early," Lamson said. "And play hard."

The virtual in-home only enhanced his feeling about Syracuse being the right spot. He is excited to ink with the Orange on National Signing Day.

"I've always felt that," Lamson said. "It's just something I'm definitely still sold on."

As far as the plan to sign on Wednesday, Lamson said his plans are low key, but he plans to do something with friends and family on the 20th and possibly having some friends over on Signing Day.