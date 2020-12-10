Which Syracuse Commits are Signing During the Early Period?

With the early National Signing Day around the corner, who is planning to ink with the Orange?

Syracuse football's 2021 class currently sits at 21 players. The early National Signing Day is set for Wednesday, December 16th and the early signing period lasts until December 18th. During that three day window class of 2021 prospects can sign their National Letter of Intent to officially join a college football program.

Which of Syracuse's 21 verbal commits will be putting pen to paper during the early period? Here is a list of those expected to sign.

Note: Those with an asterisk next to their name are also enrolling early.

DB Duce Chestnut* (Camden High in New Jersey)

OT Enrique Cruz (Willowbrook High in Illinois)

OG Kalan Ellis (St. Louis School in Hawaii)

DB Malcolm Folk* (Episcopal Academy in Pennsylvania)

DT Elijah Fuentes (Cardinal Hayes High in New York)

WR Oronde Gadsden (American Heritage High in Florida)

DE Jatius Geer (Belton-Honea Path in South Carolina)

WR Umari Hatcher (Freedom High in Virginia)

OG Wes Hoeh (Glenbard West in Illinois)

RB Josh Hough (Beaver Falls High in Pennsylvania)

OT Austyn Kauhi (Kamehameha High in Hawaii)

QB Justin Lamson (Oak Ridge High in California)

DT Terry Lockett* (Springfield Central in Massachusetts)

WR Kendall Long (River Bluff High in South Carolina)

OT Tyler Magnuson (Wazata High in Minnesota)

LB Malik Matthew (Cardinal Hayes High in New York)

DE Derek McDonald (Marist School in Georgia)

TE Landon Morris* (Fishers High in Indiana)

DE Hayden Nelson (Brookfield Central in Wisconsin)

LB Austin Roon (Byron Center High in Michigan)

RELATED: DEEP DIVE INTO SYRACUSE FOOTBALL'S 2021 CLASS

That leaves one player, defensive tackle commit Jaelin Moss, who is not expected to sign early. Moss told AllSyracuse.com that he is going to sign during the traditional February National Signing Day. This is not abnormal as there always seems to be one or two prospects who elect to sing during the late period. Last cycle defensive back Chase Atkinson did so despite being verbally committed prior to the early period. Moss is all Orange and will sign in February.