Syracuse Makes Top Six for Mani Powell

Class of 2022 Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell released a top six of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Syracuse, Toledo and West Virginia Monday night. Powell is fresh off of an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend.

"It was great," Powell said after the visit. "I had a great time. My host was Mikel Jones, but I got along and met a few other hosts. It was cool to do that. I was with mostly linebackers and DBs. They told me it's a place that you can come in and be playing very early if you work for it. That it's fair game. They play who works for it. They say it's a very live place during the school year and the people there love Cuse football and Cuse in general. They told me that the academic help is remarkable and they will not let you fail unless you are trying to fail."

Powell is looking to make a decision in the middle or end of July, and knows what he's looking for in a potential landing spot.

"I just need to be at a place that has family and welcoming people," Powell said. "A safe and fair environment, a great group of people who will guide me through and make sure to develop me at the fullest. Because it's what they love to do not because it's their job. I (would) love for my mom's approval of wherever I'm going unless she cannot explain why she doesn't want me going there. Lastly, I just want a place that can help me excel on the field and in my field of education."