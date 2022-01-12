Michigan QB Transfer Dan Villari Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse has landed its quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class, but it is not a high school prospect. Michigan transfer signal caller Dan Villari has committed to the Orange and will enroll later this month in order to participate in spring football. The 6-4, 235 pounder has four years of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in four games during the 2021 season after not playing in 2020 (and is therefore eligible to count that as a redshirt year with the additional season from the 2020 COVID year), completing one pass and rushing for 35 yards. Villari was stuck in a log-jam at Michigan and elected to pursue another collegiate destination with a more realistic chance at playing time.

As a senior at Plainedge High School in New York, he led the Red Devils to the school's first Long Island Class III State Championship following a 12-0 regular season. During that season, he passed for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception and rushed for 1,522 yards with 25 more scores. In the Class III championship game, Villari threw for two touchdowns, ran for four more and rushed for 144 yards.

In the 2020 class, Villari was a late riser on the recruiting scene. He was committed to Fordham until a few weeks before the early National Signing Day. He received offers and interest from schools like Syracuse, Kent State, Michigan and others. He took an official visit to Michigan in mid December and was offered one day before Signing Day. Villari elected to jump on the opportunity with the Wolverines, and signed on Signing Day.

More Coverage of Villari to Syracuse

What Villari's Commitment Means for Syracuse's QB Room

Coach Speak: What Syracuse is Getting in Dan Villari