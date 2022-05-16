Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Ma'Kyi Lee

Class of 2022 junior college offensive lineman Ma'Kyi Lee was offered by Syracuse last week. Lee also has offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, FIU, Georgia Southern, Houston, Marshall, Toledo, South Florida and others. Lee is wrapping up an official visit to Houston on Monday. Should he not commit, a visit to Syracuse is possible. He says he has not decided if he will take one or not as of Sunday night. Lee is being recruited as a potential tackle to Syracuse who would compete for the starting right tackle spot. He is listed at 6-6, 320 pounds on the Coffeyville Community College website.

2. Savion Herring

The pursuit of Lee is not a reflection of where Syracuse stands with Herring. Herring is also a junior college offensive lineman in the 2022 class. He took an official visit to Syracuse in late April/early May. Since then, he has picked up offers from Kansas and Iowa State. The original plan was to decide sometime this week. We do not have any information to suggest that has changed, nor have we confirmed that is still the plan. All we know is he remains a priority target for Syracuse and the Orange has a real shot to land him.

3. Defensive Lineman

Nothing new on the transfer defensive lineman front. Syracuse is still evaluating things there. If the Orange lands Lee and Herring will there be a scholarship available? By my count, the answer would be no. That Syracuse would be out of scholarships for the 2022 season. However, could someone leave as a grad transfer that is not yet public? That would free up a spot. There is no indication that is the case, but it will be interesting to monitor how things play out.

4. Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Moultrie-Goddard is Syracuse's top linebacker target in the 2023 class. The in-state prospect has scheduled an official visit for next month. This will be his third time on campus since March. That is a very encouraging sign for the Orange. Moultrie-Goddard said he is very excited about the visit and is looking forward to seeing what it is like spending a full day up there (neither of his unofficials were overnight trips). No other officials scheduled yet, but I like where Syracuse stands going into that visit.

5. Donnie Freeman

Switching over to basketball, elite 2024 forward Donnie Freeman says Syracuse continues to recruit him very hard. Freeman was offered in August during Elite Camp and says he grew up a Syracuse fan. The Orange has had success recruiting in the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) region the last two cycles with players such as Benny Williams, Justin Taylor, Maliq Brown and Judah Mintz all signing. Could Freeman be the next? Syracuse certainly hopes so. I'll have more on Freeman later this week.