Monday Musings: Syracuse Football & Basketball Recruiting Notes

1. Drew Fielder

Fielder has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse basketball for the weekend of September 23rd. Expect him to be in attendance when the Orange football team faces Virginia that night. Fielder is recently off of an official to USC and has one upcoming to Providence this coming weekend. The Trojans are viewed as the biggest threat to Syracuse. The potential for immediate playing time should make Syracuse a desirable option. He is targeting a November decision. More on his background and recruitment HERE.

2. Zion Tracy

The speedy 2023 defensive back committed to Penn State following an official visit to Happy Valley. He was scheduled to visit Syracuse next month, but that is now unlikely to happen. It is a tough blow for Syracuse, who liked him at the end of the 2022 cycle when he was a relatively unknown prospect, but did not have a scholarship. Such is recruiting sometimes. The Orange is still have Saboor Karriem and other defensive backs in the 2023 class.

3. Purdue Game

Syracuse had a huge contingent of recruits for the season opener against Purdue. While I would not expect the number to approach 50 like it did for that game, I would expect some recruits in the stands. No names just yet, but I should have a list later in the week. Stay tuned.

4. Robert Wright

The 2024 point guard was a priority target for Syracuse and he committed to Baylor following an official visit. This was a surprise to Syracuse, the AAU coaches and high school coaches. Once again, such is recruiting sometimes. I would expect Syracuse to maintain that relationship and possibly still try to get him on campus for an official. Whether he is agreeable to that remains to be seen. Either way, Syracuse has plenty of time to rebound in that class.

5. Mike Williams

The 2023 guard has taken official visits to Clemson and DePaul. He has his to Syracuse this coming weekend. The Orange should be viewed as one of the main players in his recruitment. LSU and Wake Forest are the biggest threats as of now, though Clemson's pitch of immediate playing time may be attractive as well.