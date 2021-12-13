Monday Musings: December 13, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Garrison Madden

Madden took an official visit to USC over the weekend. He said it went very well. The next step for him is to discuss things with his family, decide whether he wants to sign early or wait until the late period, and go from there. I think this comes down to whether or not he's a take for USC. If he is, you have to imagine the Trojans are the favorite. There is a lot of buzz around that program right now and it would be hard to pass on for any recruit, let alone one who just recently started receiving significant power five opportunities. Either way, he is leaning towards signing early. Hopefully we get some clarity over the next day or so.

2. Noah McKinney

Unfortunately for Syracuse, McKinney's official visit to UNLV reminded him why he picked the Rebels in the first place. After leaving his official from Syracuse, it sounded like the Orange had the edge. However, he is from Nevada and has been committed for months. It is easy to understand why that would be appealing. Syracuse is still involved with other offensive linemen.

3. Avery Powell

Powell's official visit went very well. If Syracuse wants him, I think he picks the Orange. The question is how much room does Syracuse have and how much of a concern is Powell's height? Powell is just 5-9, so could that scare off SU? Or the fact that Syracuse has four defensive backs committed in the 2022 cycle? We will monitor, but there is no question that Powell can play regardless of his height. You can read our interview with him from his official visit HERE.

4. Tapuvae Amaama

I think Syracuse did everything it could to make an impression on Amaama. He is still set to announce a commitment at the Polynesian Bowl (January 22nd). Will he take other visits before that? Virginia was thought to be in the lead prior to the sudden recognition of Bronco Mendenhall. They have a new coach now in Tony Elliot, so how quickly will they develop a relationship? Will others that missed on linemen during the early period try to get into the picture? This one is a long way from over, but Syracuse will remain heavily involved.

5. What's Left Between Now and Signing Day?

The Syracuse coaches will spend their time making last minute pitches for the uncommitted prospects. They would include Kadin Bailey, Garrison Madden, Jared Verse, potentially Avery Powell, etc. Otherwise, it is largely a waiting game. Waiting for signing day in order to reevaluate where the class stands, the current makeup of the 2022 roster and targeting prospects during the late period.