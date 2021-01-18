Monday Musings: Recruiting News & Notes

1. 2022 POINT GUARD

There has been some more buzz surrounding Syracuse and class of 2022 point guard Bryce Lindsay. Syracuse has spoken to his coach and kept tabs on him. However, the point guards Syracuse fans should be monitoring are Quadir Copeland and JJ Starling.

Copeland recently reached 1,000 career points. He is a legit 6-6, and has been attracting major attention over the last few months. Syracuse offered in November, and he also holds offers from Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others. Syracuse made a strong impression with a zoom meeting and have been in touch for quite some time. Syracuse's biggest competition right now is Maryland, but Penn State should not be counted out either.

Starling is a local product who left home to play at a prep school to further develop. Syracuse has been in touch with Starling for a long time, and continue to recruit him hard. He has several others in hot pursuit, and does not appear to be anywhere close to a decision.

2. CLASS OF 2021 BASKETBALL RECRUITING

I have received a lot of questions regarding Syracuse basketball recruiting in the 2021 class. Who can they add to the roster to make them better next season? It is important not to forget about Benny Williams, an elite prospect who is in the SI99 and will provide immediate front court help. Syracuse will still have scholarships to play with, as it is unlikely that everyone returns. Do not expect Syracuse to pursue anyone currently in the 2021 class. They are recruiting elite power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who is currently in the 2022 class but has the ability to reclass to 2021. The more likely route is that Syracuse saves available scholarships for transfers. The transfer portal will be more active than ever, and there should be the potential to add players who can help right away. Specifically I would look for Syracuse to add a transfer big.

3. OTHER PRIORITY TARGETS IN THE 2022 CLASS

Syracuse is also involved with several other top prospects in the 2022 class. A few I would keep an eye one are wing Justin Taylor, wing Ty Rodgers, center Donovan Clingan and center Riley Mulvey.

4. JUCO OL HAS SYRACUSE ON TOP

Syracuse offered junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford recently, and he conducted a virtual visit over the weekend. DETAILS HERE. He says Syracuse is now on top for his recruitment. There are several other power five programs expressing interest, though none have offered to date. The two I would keep an eye on are Virginia Tech and Missouri. If they offer, this will be quite the recruiting battle though I still like where Syracuse stands. If no other power five offers, Syracuse is in the driver's seat.

5. FILLING OUT THE 2021 ROSTER

In addition to looking for a junior college offensive lineman, how else will Syracuse fill out their 2021 roster? Expect Syracuse to look for a transfer offensive lineman with experience and a transfer defensive back with experience. Syracuse went after North Carolina transfer cornerback Patrice Rene, but he opted for Rutgers. That shows they want to add someone to replace Iffy Melifonwu, who has departed for the NFL Draft. Offensive line would benefit from adding more experienced talent. If they grab Bradford, I would expect the center position to be a focus on the transfer market. Depending on some scenarios, that may wait until post spring as more will enter the portal at that point.