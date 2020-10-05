SI.com
Monday Musings: Syracuse Commits Have Strong Performances

Michael McAllister

This week's Monday Musings has a bit of a different feel. With a Syracuse football bye week, we are taking a look at how Syracuse commits performed this past weekend (or previously as otherwise noted). Some of their highlights are in the video at the top of the page. 

The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DB Malcolm Folk, WR Kendall Long, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, OL Tyler Magnuson, QB Justin Lamson. 

DB Duce Chestnut: Lost 15-12 against Winslow in the season opener. Had a 20 yard touchdown catch and a kick return for a touchdown. 

WR Oronde Gadsden: 2 touchdown catches in 35-10 win. 

DE Jatius Geer (September 25th, haven't played since): 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 8 total tackles, two point conversion in a 29-7 win. 

LB Austin Roon: Helped team to 35-14 win. 

DE Hayden Nelson: 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble in 17-10 loss. 

DE Derek McDonald (September 25th, haven't played since): Multiple tackles for loss in 44-0 win.  

TE Landon Morris: 4 catches, 39 yards, 1 TD in 33-14 win. 

RB Josh Hough: 12 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD in 44-15 win. 

Syracuse is currently 1-2 on the season and faces Duke in the Dome this week. 

