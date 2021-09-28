Peter Carey Commits to Syracuse Basketball, Discusses Decision

Syracuse basketball has its big for the 2022 recruiting class. Sunderland (MA) Northfield Mount Hermon center Peter Carey, who runs with the New York Lightning for AAU ball, announced his commitment to Syracuse on Tuesday. He also held offers from Iona, UMass, Rutgers and St. Bonaventure, among others. Carey is the third player in Syracuse's 2022 class to date, joining shooting guard Justin Taylor and point guard Quadir Copeland.

The 7-0, 210 pound Carey took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. He says the trip was the difference for both himself and his parents.

RELATED: WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING IN PETER CAREY (EVALUATION)

"My parents did not know too much about Syracuse," Carey said. "Of course they've been researching about it, but they just fell in love (on the visit) with the school. There wasn't a single aspect about it that they didn't like. So they were all for my decision to commit. I had already fell in love with the school through my visits and talking with the coaches, learning about it. It really just solidified my perspective and how special of a place it is."

The trip allowed Carey to get a closer look at what Syracuse basketball has to offer.

"I had a terrific visit," Carey said. "I loved getting to know the coaches and the kids on the team. There's some really bright kids on the roster. I loved being able to sit in on classes, get a feel for the different majors. I was able to sit in on practices, see how they operation. Get a better feel for their system. They were also able to break down film for me and how they would incorporate me into their system."

The film review was with Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and how Carey fits in with the Orange on both ends.

"It was with Boeheim," Carey said. "He was just showing me, since I'm very involved on every play and a very active, hardworking player. He was like, 'you'll fit in perfectly defensively going after blocks and rebounds. Sitting in the middle of the zone disrupting the offense. Offensively, the amount of screens they set and dump offs they have to the bigs. Crashing the offensive boards. He said I would be very successful in their system."

Spending time around the players was another highlight of the visit that played a big factor in Carey's final decision.

"The one word that comes to mind is brotherhood," Carey said. "There's no bad blood within the team. Everybody just loves each other. They took me in really quickly and I developed such a great relationship with each and every one of the guys on the team."

Friday. night, Carey attended Syracuse football's 24-21 win over Liberty. He left with a strong impressive of the Orange faithful.

"You just get a sense for how dedicated the fan base is there," Carey said. "The atmosphere was insane at the game. It was pretty packed. The student section was going crazy. The Dome is just the place to play. Indoors, a lot of seating, just noisy. The football team had a great game. They beat Liberty, the running back had a great game and that quarterback from Liberty is no joke."

Carey was not the only recruit that visited over the weekend. Class of 2022 forward Chris Bunch was also there.

"Chris and I were actually side by side the entire time," Carey said. "I developed a great relationship with him. He was really enjoying the school. I know there's other schools he's looking at but I can't imagine after the visit that he wasn't coming out of there with a really positive perspective on the school. We'll see what happens with him."