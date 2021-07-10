Q'yaeir Price Commits to Syracuse

The Orange picked up a talented defender out of New Jersey for its 2022 class.

Class of 2022 Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic defensive lineman Q'yaeir Price has committed to Syracuse. The 6-2, 255 pound lineman picked the Orange over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia, among others. Price took an official visit the weekend of June 18th to get a closer look at the program, and picked Syracuse as his future home.

“I choose Syracuse and the reason was because I felt like that was the right fit for me,” Price said.

Price took an unofficial visit to Rutgers and officials to Syracuse and West Virginia before making his decision. A big part of that decision was his relationship with lead recruiter Nick Monroe.

“The relationship played a big factor,” Price said. “Me and Coach Monroe are pretty close and like I said before it was pretty big in my decision.”

Price actually told the Orange coaches he was coming well before his public announcement.

“I told them about a week ago and they were very excited about it,” Price said.

This is a big recruiting win for Syracuse, beating several power five programs to land a talented, versatile defensive lineman that fits perfectly into the 3-3-5 scheme. Price says he expects to be used as a defensive end at Syracuse.

Price is the eighth player to commit to Syracuse as part of its 2022 recruiting class, joining defensive back Cornell Perry, running back LeQuint Allen, defensive lineman Malachi Davis, defensive lineman Belizaire Bassette, defensive back Jeremiah Wilson, linebacker Mekhi Mason and defensive back Quan Peterson.

