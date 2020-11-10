Recruit of the Week: Benny Williams

Wednesday day is the early National Signing Day for class of 2021 basketball recruits. Syracuse has signed one player in that cycle in elite wing prospect Benny Williams. We spoke to Williams, this week's Recruit of the Week, about a variety of topics.

Q: What is signing going to be like for you?

Benny Williams: "It's going to be a great moment for me and my family as well. I've been working for this moment a long time and it's finally here. I just can't wait, honestly. I keep thinking about it."

Q: How much different is it to sign versus committing?

BW: "Signing is making it official. You commit but you're not sure that school is going to send that letter. When you sign, there's not backing out, pretty much."

Q: Why is Syracuse the right fit for you?

BW: "I just feel like I'm the typical Syracuse big guard. When you look at all the players they've had, CJ Fair, Melo. I'm pretty sure if I keep working I can develop into one of those players. And I loved the atmosphere when I went to the game versus North Carolina. Everybody's just cool there. All the coaches and the players. I just felt at home there."

Q: Have other schools continued to recruit you since you committed?

BW: "I haven't any circumstance like that actually. No other school has contacted me since I committed."

Q: What has your communication been like with the Syracuse coaches since you committed?

BW: "I talk to coach Red probably once a week. Coach Boeheim probably every other week. Then the other assistants probably every other week too. They're just telling me to just keep working, keep getting better and just prepare for next season."

Q: How has the pandemic impacted your offseason work?

BW: "I didn't really miss much when I was at home because I had weights in the basement and a court outside. Then I transferred to IMG, so you've got everything you need here. I'm not missing anything. I get three workouts a day, things that I'm not used to like mental conditioning that's really helping me improve my game. Just little things that I'm really starting to notice."

Q: How has the transition to IMG been so far?

BW: "I love it. Like I said, everything you need. Three workouts a day. Literally all the resources are here, it's just a matter of you using them. It's been cool. I thought it was going to be hard, but all my teammates are cool. I feel at home here."

Q: When does your season start and what are your expectations?

BW: "I expect to go out there and just hoop out, honestly. I play Wednesday, is my first game. Then we play Saturday and Sunday. We play five games before we go on break."

Q: What's it like being away from family?

BW: "It's been hard at times, but I stay in constant contact with them. I call my dad multiple times per day. My sister and mom, multiple times a day. It's been hard, but they know why I'm here. It's a sacrifice. If I didn't have their support, I don't think I'd be able to do this on my own, honestly. Especially my dad. He's just been telling me to do all my school work, to do everything I need to do to be ready for the next level."

Q: Have you and Dior Johnson stayed in touch?

BW: "I talk to him quite often, but not as much (lately). It's basically just plans for next season and when he comes in the next season, just trying to win. All we want to do is win and change Syracuse around and make it like it used to be."