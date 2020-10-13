SI.com
Recruit of the Week: Nyair Graham

Michael McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Nyair Graham (2022)

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 200 lbs

School: Camden (Camden, NJ)

Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Scouting Report: "He currently works as a stack off ball linebacker usually in the boundary," SI All-American Scouting Analyst Edwin Weathersby II said. "He's got solid linear athleticism with fair mental processing and key reading in the early phase of a rep against the run. He's got speed to chase laterally and flow versus mid-zones, wide zones and stretches, plus gap scheme runs to the box edges. He also can be used as a fall back, cleanup type player from the second level. I also see instincts when working as a blitzer as he can declare somewhat late right before the snap prior to his trigger and squeeze to the passer. He does have some pass rush experience as he has gotten a few reps as a standup type where he does show fair speed to power along with a sneaky hump move versus blockers. 

"He's at his best in coverage and underneath the zone concepts where he can relate to two and three zone off and rally to the ball beneath him. He gets a good solid wrap at the collision point when he tackles where he's allowed to arrive with speed and force. So for me, from what I've seen on tape, he projects best as an off ball backer either as a WILL or MIKE. I think he could be a solid green dogger versus the pass in his college career or supplement a rush. There's some intriguing traits there that project him as a versatile fit in Syracuse's 3-3-5 defensive scheme."

Graham
Nyair Graham on an unofficial visit to Syracuse before the pandemic.

The Recruitment: "Syracuse appears to be, right now, one of the schools in the driver's seat," Weathersby II said. "I know he just picked up a new Michigan offer. I think schools like Penn State, Miami, Maryland and Boston College will be Syracuse's main competitors. For myself, I wouldn't count out Texas A&M just yet due to, a lot of kids go down to College Station and see the SEC affiliation. They see the facilities there at Texas A&M. They get wowed on trips. I remember the same thing happen to Christian Kirk when he took that trip there from the Phoenix area. 

"Syracuse is really in this. I know that he had a real key instrumental role in getting Syracuse DB commit Duce Chestnut, who's his current teammate and childhood friend, to commit back in August. With him being recruited by a coach like Reno Ferri, who's the tight ends coach and inside receivers coach there at Syracuse. He's in charge of recruiting players from the New Jersey area. I'm sure defensive coordinator Tony White and Chris Achuff the linebackers coach will be heavily involved. Syracuse is going to be a major, major players in Graham's recruitment."

