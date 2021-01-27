Recruiting Reset: Where Does Syracuse Stand One Week Before National Signing Day?

THE EARLY PERIOD

Syracuse had 19 players sign during the early signing period in December. Full coverage all in one place HERE including highlights and evaluation of each signee, and much more.

SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

Syracuse has around four or five scholarships available to fill out the 2021 roster. That could change if other players elect to enter the transfer portal.

THE UNSIGNED COMMIT

Syracuse has one player who was committed but did not sign during the early period. That would be Fairport (N.Y.) High defensive tackle Jaelin Moss. Moss is expected to sign on National Signing Day.

TARGETS TO WATCH

National Signing Day is one week away (February 3rd), and there is still plenty for Syracuse to accomplish. They have spent much of the period following the early period looking to improve its roster. That includes targeting transfer and junior college offensive linemen, defensive linemen and defensive backs. They have even offered a high school defensive end. Here is the latest on which players are likely to decide over the next week or even potentially on National Signing Day itself.

CHASE SIMMONS - DE

Simmons is a defensive end out of North Myrtle Beach High in South Carolina. He committed to Coastal Carolina in November but did not sign. Since the early period, he has heard from Syracuse, South Carolina and others. Syracuse extended an offer on January 24th. The Orange does not likely offer unless they feel they have a realistic shot here. South Carolina is a team to watch as well. If they offer, it is a game changer in his recruitment. If they do not, Syracuse has a very real chance to flip Simmons. Remember, Syracuse is in the market for another defensive end this class after long-time Orange verbal Hayden Nelson signed with UCLA as a preferred walk-on. Simmons could be that guy. He is keeping things very close to the vest and has not indicated when a final decision will come, but it could come on signing day.

JAKOB BRADFORD - OL

Versatile offensive lineman Jakob Bradford is being heavily recruiting by Syracuse. The Orange offered just a couple of weeks ago, and while another power five program has not followed suit, there are a couple in close communication. Virginia Tech and Missouri are both recruiting Bradford, with the Hokies perhaps the bigger threat to Syracuse. Syracuse is still in a good spot as of now, and if another offer does not come they are likely in the driver's seat. If either the Hokies or Tigers do offer, it will make National Signing Day a little more interesting. Bradford has indicated multiple times that he plans to make his decision on February 3rd.

TRANSFERS

Syracuse has also targeted several transfers over the last few weeks. They have extended offers to players such as Texas offensive line transfer Willie Tyler, Washington State defensive line transfer Lamonte McDougle, and North Texas defensive back Cam Johnson. Johnson has already committed to UCLA.

Keep in mind that transfers do not sign as high school or junior college prospects do. There is not a National Letter of Intent for them, but simply a non-binding financial aid agreement. While some of these players could decide by National Signing Day, that day is really not applicable to transfers.