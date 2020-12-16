Syracuse National Signing Day Live Blog

It is the early National Signing Day! Syracuse has 20 players committed in its 2021 class, 19 of which are expected to sign during the early period. Keep it here and continue to refresh as we will be updating this page as National Letters of Intent are received by Syracuse. We will list the time the letter comes in below, and link our player evaluation for each prospect. After all of them have come in, we will also link our analytical articles for the class. The list will update from the top down, meaning the most recent information will appear at the top.

LIVE BLOG

Reminder: Letters can start being sent in at 7:00am local time.

Tuesday, December 15th: Hayden Nelson Decommits from Syracuse

ANALYSIS

Geographical Breakdown of Syracuse's 2021 Class

Positional Review of Syracuse's 2021 Class

A reminder that player's are not obligated to sign during the early period, and can elect to wait until the traditional National Signing Day in February. An early signing period was added in 2017 to allow players to make their intentions official. Prior to that, players could only sign in February.

While it is called National Signing Day, players can sign at any time during the early signing period which runs from December 16th through December 19th. If a player does not sign by December 19th, they will have to wait until the late period which runs from February 3rd through April 1st.

The 2021 recruiting cycle was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. There was no in person evaluation period, on campus recruiting camps, nor unofficial or official visits with face to face contact.