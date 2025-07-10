2026 OL Roseby Lubintus flips commitment from Penn State to Syracuse
Syracuse flipped 2026 OL Roseby Lubintus from Penn State on Wednesday, he announced on social media.
Lubintus had been committed to Penn State since April, but had also officially visited PSU and Syracuse. His offer sheet also included Boston College, Florida, Maryland, Michigan State and West Virginia, among others.
He is listed as a three-star prospect on both Rivals and 247.
Lubintus on his Syracuse offer and recruitment
Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer Lubintus last spring, and the Sicklerville (NJ) Timer Creek prospect has been in constant contact with the Orange since then.
He previously told The Juice Online he has been watching Syracuse before he even started playing football, so SU has always held a special place for him.
"Syracuse is the definition of home for New Jersey," Lubintus said. "They want us to stay home and they want people in their own backyard."
The offer was extended by defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, who discussed Lubintus' development not only as a football player, but also for life away from the gridiron.
"One of my main questions is making sure that I'm cared for as a person and the players are really people," Lubintus said. "Sometimes, they just look at players as a slot to fill in. I had a conversation about it to make sure people are cared for after if you don't make it to the league."
Lubintus gets to see a historic upset in Central New York
Lubintus was also on campus for one of Syracuse's biggest wins in recent memory - a 42-38 upset of then-No. 6 Miami. Though Syracuse fell behind 21-0 to start, the Orange clawed their way back for an impressive signature win.
"It was a great man," Lubintus said. "I can’t even lie. That was an amazing game."
Lubintus said he enjoyed every aspect of that trip.
"The best part was really overall the whole game visit and the love I got from all of the Syracuse," Lubintus said. "It did change my perspective to even better."
A scouting report on Lubintus
Lubintus plays both sides of the line at Timber Creek, but is being recruited as an offensive lineman for the next level.
Lubintus said he continued to improve on his strength and ability this past season.
"I would say my season was better than I hoped," Lubintus said. "The number one thing (I improved on) is being able to do what I know I can do and believe in myself."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Can't get enough Syracuse athletics? Be sure to visit our Syracuse Orange discussion forum.