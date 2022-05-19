Syracuse JUCO Offensive Line Target Savion Herring Sets Decision Date

Junior college offensive lineman Savion Herring has scheduled his decision date for May 25th, he announced on Twitter. Herring officially visited the Orange at the beginning of the month.

"We took tours around the whole facility," Herring said after the visit. "Sat with a few of the coaches. The head coach, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, wide receivers coach, pretty much just offense. They shared information on their careers, what they've done, what they've accomplished, their goals for this season, everything like that. They want to win, they want to build a team where everybody holds each other accountable. There's some good things on."

The 6-6, 315 pounder is scheduled to officially visit Kansas this weekend. He has also heard from Missouri, South Carolina and Oklahoma State. Herring has also officially visited Middle Tennessee.

One of the highlights of his trip to Central New York was being able to spend time with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"It was great, honestly," Herring said. "It seemed like it was family. They really care about the guys they have with them. They care to even help after they go to the NFL or even if they don't go to the NFL, they're there to help. I really liked that. I was big on that."

Herring was also impressed by the campus and facilities.

"Beautiful," Herring said. "The campus, as far as the housing and everything, is awesome. Some of the best that I haven't even seen at Ohio State or anything like that. The only place I saw like that was Cincinnati and I've been to a lot of places. The indoor facility was nice. The weight room. The game field, I like that it's inside for the noise level and things like that. It brings a different level of intensity to the game."

