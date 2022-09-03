SEC Commits Naquil Betrand, Will Norman Visiting Syracuse For Louisville Game

Syracuse is football is set to host over 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. Included in that group are two SEC commits, All Syracuse has learned. Texas A&M offensive line commit Naquil Betrand and Florida defensive line commit Will Norman are on campus for the visit. They will be in attendance Saturday night when the Orange faces the Cardinals to kick off the 2022 season.

Betrand committed to Texas A&M last month over other finalists Syracuse, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. He officially visited Syracuse in June. Despite his pledge to the Aggies, it does not appear as if the Orange has stopped recruiting him. Betrand is one of the top offensive linemen in the Northeast in the 2023 class. Betrand is listed at 6-7, 310 pounds.

Norman stars for Woodrow Wilson High in New Jersey. He committed to Florida in August over Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia and West Virginia, among others. Norman is listed at 6-5, 290 pounds and is considered one of the best defensive linemen in the class.

