Skip to main content

SEC Commits Naquil Betrand, Will Norman Visiting Syracuse For Louisville Game

The Orange will host the Texas A&M and Florida commits for unofficial visits.

Syracuse is football is set to host over 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. Included in that group are two SEC commits, All Syracuse has learned. Texas A&M offensive line commit Naquil Betrand and Florida defensive line commit Will Norman are on campus for the visit. They will be in attendance Saturday night when the Orange faces the Cardinals to kick off the 2022 season. 

Betrand committed to Texas A&M last month over other finalists Syracuse, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. He officially visited Syracuse in June. Despite his pledge to the Aggies, it does not appear as if the Orange has stopped recruiting him. Betrand is one of the top offensive linemen in the Northeast in the 2023 class. Betrand is listed at 6-7, 310 pounds.  

Norman stars for Woodrow Wilson High in New Jersey. He committed to Florida in August over Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia and West Virginia, among others. Norman is listed at 6-5, 290 pounds and is considered one of the best defensive linemen in the class. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Betrand Visit
Recruiting

SEC Commits Naquil Betrand, Will Norman Visiting Syracuse For Louisville Game

By Mike McAllister
Shrader 6
Football

Live Updates: Syracuse vs Louisville

By Mike McAllister
Caleb Okechukwu Mikel Jones
Football

Caleb Okechukwu Says it's a Mob Mentality Along The Defensive Line

By Alaina Losito
Gadsden
Football

Oronde Gadsden Discusses Move to Tight End

By Alaina Losito
Alford 2
Football

The Key to Syracuse's Success in 2022? Be Better in the Second Quarter

By Maddie Mustion
Love Cuse Visit
Recruiting

Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Louisville

By Mike McAllister
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Podcast Episode 41: Louisville Preview

By Mike McAllister
Jones
Football

Who Has the Edge in Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Louisville

By Josh Crawford