Symir Torrence Commits to Syracuse

One day after losing a guard to the transfer portal, Syracuse has added one from it. Former Marquette guard Symir Torrence, a Syracuse native, announced his decision on Wednesday. Torrence has three years of eligibility remaining. He also heard from Sienna, Albana, Wake Forest, Washington, South Florida, South Carolina, VCU and others. Torrence is listed at 6-3, 190-pounds.

"My relationships with the entire coaching staff has always been there throughout my high school and college years," Torrence said. "Why wouldn't I come back home and play in front of the people I love? There's nothing like the relationship of community I have in Syracuse."

On Tuesday, freshman guard Kadary Richmond entered the transfer portal leaving the Orange in need of a guard. Torrence, who announced his decision to transfer from Marquette on March 16th, fills the roster hold created by Richmond's departure.

Just hours after Richmond's inclusion in the portal was announced, Torrence tweeted he would be committing on Wednesday. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and guard Buddy Boeheim reached out to Torrence Tuesday, and that conversation was enough to make a decision.

During his two years at Marquette, Torrence appeared in 52 games. He averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 assists in 11.9 minutes per game during his career with the Golden Eagles.

Syracuse offered Torrence out of high school, but ultimately did not have room in the 2019 class. Brycen Goodine and Joe Girard both signed with the Orange, and Torrence picked Marquette. Torrence also had offers from Butler, Cincinnati, Dayton, Maryland, Northwestern, Providence, Vanderbilt, VCU and Virginia, among others. Torrence originally played for Syracuse Science Academy before transferring to Vermont Academy.

In AAU ball, Torrence played with Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim on the City Rocks. He will now team up with them again at Syracuse. Torrence was a top 100 recruit out of high school and viewed as a physical defender, versatile scorer and someone who can get into the lane to make plays for himself or others.