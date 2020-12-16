Syracuse Uses Album Graphics to Announce Signees

The graphics department at Syracuse knocked it out of the park once again.

Syracuse football signed 19 players on National Signing Day during the early period that runs from December 16th through the 19th. When schools announce their signees, they are usually accompanied by graphics of some sort. Syracuse has had very creative, well done graphics the last few years and they took it up a notch for the 2021 class. They created albums for each of the signees. Check them out below side by side with the original.

DB DUCE CHESTNUT: A Boogie wit da Hoodie - The New Prince of New York

OL ENRIQUE CRUZ: J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive

OL KALAN ELLIS: Nas - illmatic

DB MALCOLM FOLK: A Boogie with da Hoodie - Hoodie SZN

DL ELIJAH FUENTES: Pop Smoke - Meet the Woo V. 1 Mixtape

WR ORONDE GADSDEN: Youngboy NBA - Still Flexin, Still Steppin

DL JATIUS GEER: Rylo Rodriguez - Goat in Human Form

WR UMARI HATCHER: Polo G - The Goat

OL WES HOEH: AC DC - Bonfire

RB JOSH HOUGH: Gunna - Drip Season 2

OL AUSTYN KAUHI: 2Pac - All Eyez On Me

QB JUSTIN LAMSON: J. Cole - KOD

DL TERRY LOCKETT: Gunna - Drip or Drown 2

WR KENDALL LONG: 21 Savage - I Am > I Was

OL TYLER MAGNUSON: Gunna - Wunna

LB MALIK MATTHEW: 50 Cent - Get Rich or Die Tryin'

DL/LB DEREK MCDONALD: Drake - If You're Reading This It's Too Late

TE LANDON MORRIS: Moneybagg Yo - Said Sum

LB AUSTIN ROON: 21 Savage - Issa

Note: The album covers were created by Brandon Whitaker, who goes by Bus, the Art Guy on Twitter. That is with the exception of the Wes Hoeh, Kalan Ellis and Jatius Geer covers, which were created by Akshay Ram. Ram also created the back covers with the help of Peter McLean. The back covers are not pictured above, but you can see them on Syracuse football's Twitter account.