Syracuse Uses Album Graphics to Announce Signees
Syracuse football signed 19 players on National Signing Day during the early period that runs from December 16th through the 19th. When schools announce their signees, they are usually accompanied by graphics of some sort. Syracuse has had very creative, well done graphics the last few years and they took it up a notch for the 2021 class. They created albums for each of the signees. Check them out below side by side with the original.
DB DUCE CHESTNUT: A Boogie wit da Hoodie - The New Prince of New York
OL ENRIQUE CRUZ: J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive
OL KALAN ELLIS: Nas - illmatic
DB MALCOLM FOLK: A Boogie with da Hoodie - Hoodie SZN
DL ELIJAH FUENTES: Pop Smoke - Meet the Woo V. 1 Mixtape
WR ORONDE GADSDEN: Youngboy NBA - Still Flexin, Still Steppin
DL JATIUS GEER: Rylo Rodriguez - Goat in Human Form
WR UMARI HATCHER: Polo G - The Goat
OL WES HOEH: AC DC - Bonfire
RB JOSH HOUGH: Gunna - Drip Season 2
OL AUSTYN KAUHI: 2Pac - All Eyez On Me
QB JUSTIN LAMSON: J. Cole - KOD
DL TERRY LOCKETT: Gunna - Drip or Drown 2
WR KENDALL LONG: 21 Savage - I Am > I Was
OL TYLER MAGNUSON: Gunna - Wunna
LB MALIK MATTHEW: 50 Cent - Get Rich or Die Tryin'
DL/LB DEREK MCDONALD: Drake - If You're Reading This It's Too Late
TE LANDON MORRIS: Moneybagg Yo - Said Sum
LB AUSTIN ROON: 21 Savage - Issa
Note: The album covers were created by Brandon Whitaker, who goes by Bus, the Art Guy on Twitter. That is with the exception of the Wes Hoeh, Kalan Ellis and Jatius Geer covers, which were created by Akshay Ram. Ram also created the back covers with the help of Peter McLean. The back covers are not pictured above, but you can see them on Syracuse football's Twitter account.