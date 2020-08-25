SI.com
All Syracuse
Syracuse Women's Basketball: Class of 2021  Commits to Date

Talha Rao

Note: Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Delisha Milton Jones left Syracuse in April to become the head coach at Old Diminion. John Macrum joined the Syracuse coaching staff as a recruiting coordinator and assistant in July 2020.

After experiencing one of the best-recruiting classes in 2020, Syracuse fans can expect to see the same once again.

The first official commit for the Class of 2021 is Nyah Wilson. Rated as the 19th best player at her position, she is an athletic guard who can make plays for herself and her teammates off the dribble is exceptional in transition, aggressive on defense and relentless while attacking the rim. She's accumulated over 1,000 career points while at Duncanville High School and has helped lead Duncanville to a state title as the second-leading scorer. Wilson also picked up offers from Texas Tech, Wichita State and others.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/10247532/Nyah-Wilso

Highly prized recruits Latasha Latimore and Shayeann Day-Wilson, teammates from Canada, pledged Orange in May 2020.

The 6-foot-4 Latimore is a five-star recruit according to Cuse Nations' Michael McAllister. Her physical presence matched with her athleticism is a scary sight for defenders to see. Her long frame combined with her ability to finish at the rim, challenge shots, and haul down rebound jumps right off the screen. A front-court player with a strong paint presence, the ability to lead the fast-break, and an impact player on defense

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0V3LTUCrS

Day-Wilson ranked as a four-star recruit and a top 20 point guard in the cycle, has a complete offensive game. She can get into the teeth of the defense and make plays with her quickness and an ability to see the game one step ahead of the defender. With an array of moves off the dribble and a pull-up game from mid-range and the 3-point line in her repertoire, Day-Wilson can play a key part in future Syracuse success. She also has plenty of experience playing with Latimore as the two teammates from Crestwood Secondary School (Peterborough, Ontario) will have instant chemistry on the court. Day-Wilson picked up offers from Flordia. Notre Dame and Michigan, as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j1xAeTz4kM

The fourth player to commit to the Orange, out of Houston Christian High School in Texas, is Amani Bartlett. Bartlett's status as a ranked player dipped after she suffered an injury. Since there was no summer basketball because of the coronavirus pandemic, scouts were unable to evaluate the once again healthy, 6-foot-3 athletic Bartlett. If she does return to true form, Syracuse will be tough out for anyone in the nation with four players ranked in the Top 100 on ESPNW (Lattimore, Day-Wilson, Nyah Wilson). Bartlett originally committed to Tenessee but in the end, picked Syracuse over Houston, Florida St, LSU among others.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13841982/5e51a535688e3b0e0c758320

The fifth commitment came in July from Juliana Walker. The all-state point guard, standing at 5-foot-8 is a flat out scorer for Annie Wright Highschool (Tacoma, WA). She is on pace to shatter the state record for points as she averaged 34 ppg in her first two seasons. Walker has an uncanny ability to get her shot off whenever, however, she wants, with a quick release. Her shooting expands to beyond the 3-point arc. A cast of playmakers around her means not only will she get open looks, but also have the ability to catch defenders off-guard with her ability to dribble-penetrate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwEfkgVAjLU

Recruiting

