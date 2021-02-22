Syracuse Basketball Mock 2022 Class 2.0

Syracuse basketball currently has one player signed in the 2021 recruiting class (Benny Williams) and none in the 2022 cycle. They are involved with several elite prospects in that class, so which are most likely to pick Syracuse? Here is our mock class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

PG: Quadir Copeland

Height/Weight: 6-6, 175 lbs

School: Life Center Academy (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State

Commentary: Copeland is the perfect type of point guard for Syracuse's zone. He is extremely long, quicker than you'd expect and has natural defensive instincts. Offensively, he is great off the dribble, adept at finding teammates for open looks and fantastic in transition. Maryland seems to be Syracuse's biggest competition right now, but keep an eye on Penn State. They could prove to be a factor as well. Still, Copeland appears to be excited about Syracuse's pursuit and thinks highly of assistant Gerry McNamara.

SG: Justin Taylor

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200 lbs

School: St. Anne's-Belfield (VA)

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Commentary: North Carolina recently entered the mix for the supremely talented 6-6 wing with an offer. Syracuse remains one of his stop schools, however. Lead recruiter Gerry McNamara, as well as head coach Jim Boeheim, remain in constant contact. In fact, Syracuse may be prioritizing him the most as a potential cornerstone of their 2022 class. Syracuse envisions him playing with the ball in his hands, being a three level scorer and someone who can use his length to be an impactful defender in the zone. Hometown team Virginia is involved as well, but they received a commitment from a guard in the 2022 class already. Indiana is another school to watch here. All of that said, I like where Syracuse stands in his recruitment right now.

SF: Ty Rodgers

Height/Weight: 6-6, 180 lbs

School: Grand Blanc Community (MI)

Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State

Commentary: Michigan and Missouri seem to be Syracuse's biggest competition here. Syracuse has recruited Rodgers hard for a long time with Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry leading the way. Ultimately, the long standing relationship combined with Rodgers having the perfect skill set for Syracuse on both ends, will win out.

PF: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Height/Weight: 6-9, 230 lbs

School: Scotland Campus (PA)

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wake Forest

Commentary: Huntley-Hatfield is a consensus top 10 player in the 2022 class. The other notable offers listed are included in his top six, along with Syracuse. He has several others including Baylor, Florida, Kentucky and more. Prior to Syracuse offering, Huntley-Hatfield had a top five. When Syracuse offered, he expanded it to a top six and the Orange have had some buzz here ever since. Syracuse has remained in constant contact, conducting multiple zoom calls and showing him how much of a priority he is for their 2022 class. Ole Miss is Syracuse's biggest competition here. He has taken an official visit there and has a long standing relationship with their coaching staff. That said, the longer this goes the better for Syracuse. It gives them a chance to continue to gain momentum and communicate their plan to highlight his elite skill set. Syracuse is also closer to home and is a more prestigious program historically. He has wanted to wait to decide until he can take visits, but the NCAA has delayed that through at least the end of May.

C: Riley Mulvey

Height/Weight: 6-11, 230 lbs

School: St. Thomas More (CT)

Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Penn State, Virginia Tech

Commentary: Mulvey is originally from the Albany area. Syracuse needs a center, and Donovan Clingan will be very difficult to get. Iowa is the clear biggest threat to Syracuse here, as head coach Fran McCaffery has a relationship with Mulvey's family. McCaffery is pitching a Luka Garza type role for Mulvey, which has to be attractive for any big. That said, he is exactly what Syracuse has been missing that could take the team back to what fans are clamoring for. A complete team that is of top 25 caliber. This was a tough one to predict, and it is probably leaning Iowa, but I am putting him in there for now.

PREVIOUS: Syracuse Basketball Mock 2022 Class 1.0