SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Commits Have Strong Performances with Playoffs on Horizon

Michael McAllister

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DB Malcolm Folk, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, OL Tyler Magnuson, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: 11 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception in 36-28 win.

WR Oronde Gadsden: 5 catches, 90 yards, two touchdowns in 41-26 win.

DE Jatius Geer: 11 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 52-14 loss.

LB Austin Roon: 10 tackles in 12-8 loss. 

DE Hayden Nelson: Did not play in 21-10 loss. 

DE Derek McDonald: Team did not play.

TE Landon Morris: Team did not play.

RB Josh Hough: 10 carries, 169 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 sacks.

WR Kendall Long: 2 catches, 42 yards, one touchdown in 45-14 win.

Syracuse's 2021 recruiting class currently consists of 21 players. Those 21 players are from 15 different states. They include one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs.

Syracuse is still looking for more help in the secondary, and could take two more players there. They could also look to bring in experienced help at a variety of positions through the junior college ranks or transfer portal.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss at Clemson

There were a lot of positives despite the Orange's loss against the top ranked Tigers.

Michael McAllister

by

Anonymous1212

Monday Musings: Syracuse Must Use Clemson Performance as Stepping Stone

This week's Monday Musings focuses on where Syracuse goes after the loss to Clemson.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse players back-up Babers with strong performance against Clemson

One week ago, Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers' future seemed murkier than it's been in a while. But after getting support from his AD John Wildhack and a strong outing from his team against the Clemson Tigers, it's becoming a little more clear why people want Babers to stick around.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse's Upset Bid Falls Short at Clemson

Syracuse put together a valiant effort, but the Tigers made enough plays late to hold off the Orange.

Michael McAllister

Live Updates: Syracuse at Clemson

How to follow along and interact with us for Syracuse's game at top ranked Clemson.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Commits React to Wildhack's Vote of Confidence in Babers

Syracuse commits are excited about playing for Dino Babers.

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Four Former and One Current Syracuse WLAX Players Invited to Tryout for 2021 U.S. Team

They will be joined by Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Assistant coach Sydney Pirreca

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Commits React to Start of the Orange's Season

How does Syracuse's rough start to the season impact recruiting?

Michael McAllister

by

losingstinks

Syracuse Expressing Interest in Transfer QB

A former Syracuse recruiting target is in the portal and the Orange have reached out.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange at the Tigers.

Michael McAllister