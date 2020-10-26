Syracuse Commits Have Strong Performances with Playoffs on Horizon

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DB Malcolm Folk, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, OL Tyler Magnuson, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: 11 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception in 36-28 win.

WR Oronde Gadsden: 5 catches, 90 yards, two touchdowns in 41-26 win.

DE Jatius Geer: 11 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 52-14 loss.

LB Austin Roon: 10 tackles in 12-8 loss.

DE Hayden Nelson: Did not play in 21-10 loss.

DE Derek McDonald: Team did not play.

TE Landon Morris: Team did not play.

RB Josh Hough: 10 carries, 169 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 sacks.

WR Kendall Long: 2 catches, 42 yards, one touchdown in 45-14 win.

Syracuse's 2021 recruiting class currently consists of 21 players. Those 21 players are from 15 different states. They include one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs.

Syracuse is still looking for more help in the secondary, and could take two more players there. They could also look to bring in experienced help at a variety of positions through the junior college ranks or transfer portal.