Syracuse Football to host 2028 in-state ATH Brysen Fry for Louisville game

Syracuse hosted 2028 New York ATH Brysen Fry earlier in the year for Franchise Camp and spring practice.

The Binghamton (NY) Chenango Forks High two-way star will make his return to Central New York on Oct. 17 when the Orange host Louisville.

"I think Syracuse has a great program with a lot of potential,” Fry said to The Juice Online. "It’s a place with a lot of tradition.”

Fry discusses his relationship with the SU staff

The Syracuse coaching staff has kept in close touch with Fry following his visits, and Trenton Sherman was the coach to invite him for his game day experience this time around.

"I really like coach Sherman,” Fry said. "He’s been great to communicate with. I can tell he really cares about his players.”

Aside from the invitation back, they discussed a variety of topics.

"We’ve talked about football, my development, academics and what I’m looking for in college,” Fry said. "We’ve also talked about how I could potentially fit into their program. I’m looking forward to meeting more of the coaches and players, I also want to see if I can really picture myself being there.”

Another topic they discussed was the importance of keeping New York players in state.

Since Fran Brown arrived two seasons ago, he has made it a point to recruit Empire State athletes. Most recently, Syracuse landed a commitment from the No. 1 prospect in New York State in the 2027 class, running back Elijah Kimble.

"I think it’s important for Syracuse to keep the best players in New York home,” Fry said. "There’s a lot of talent in this state. I’d love to be a part of that and compete at the highest level while representing New York.”

Fry is looking forward to the fall

That has Fry believing that Syracuse is on an upward trajectory, and he believes the Orange will do better than the 3-9 record they posted in the 2025 season.

"Absolutely think they can do better,” Fry said. "I think they have the talent and I really like what coach Fran is doing."

In the offseason, Fry has worked on being a more complete player. He plays both defensive back and running back, and is being recruited on the offensive side of the ball.

"I gained a lot of strength and worked on my footwork a lot over the summer,” Fry said. "I’m a competitive player I want to score every play. I play with a lot of confidence."

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