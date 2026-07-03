Elite 4-star RB Elijah Kimble commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 four-star running back Elijah Kimble, he announced Friday night in a ceremony at Buffalo (NY) Canisius High.

He owns a composite four-star rating from 247Sports and is the No. 340 overall rated prospect in his class and No. 1 overall prospect in New York.

Kimble chose the Orange over a list that included more than three dozen offers. His finalists included Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut and Syracuse, and he had scheduled official visits to each.

Kimble 'loved' his Syracuse OV

The Orange had their opportunity to pitch him on the weekend of May 29, and a source had indicated that Kimble returned to campus the week of June 15 for an unofficial follow-up visit.

“I loved it, man,” Kimble said to The Juice Online following his OV.

He becomes the 24th commitment in Syracuse’s 2027 class, which entered the day as the No. 33 ranked class in the country. He is the second running back commitment in the class, joining Louisiana running back Tylek Lewis, who committed to Syracuse on Tuesday.

It has been a whirlwind for the Syracuse running back room, which entered June with two separate running back commitments: New York’s Xavier Bala and Pennsylvania’s Sa’Nir Brooks. But the Orange completed their revamp by adding Lewis and now Kimble.

Kimble first visited Syracuse in April 2023

Kimble was first offered by Syracuse in October 2023 by then-head coach Dino Babers. Syracuse first hosted Kimble in April 2023 for Syracuse’s spring practice.

"The visit went great," Kimble said. "I enjoyed my first photo shoot and I also enjoyed my first time in the JMA Dome.”

It was his first collegiate visit as a rising freshman, and it left a lasting impression on him.

"I've never really had a bad impression on Syracuse but after the visit I would definitely say Syracuse is a great place to be," Kimble said. "The Syracuse program as a whole is beyond great.”

Kimble was first offered in Oct. 2023

That led to his initial offer from the Orange in October 2023 from then-Syracuse running backs coach Mike Lynch (he was re-offered by Fran Brown in Feb. 2024).

"It felt great," Kimble said. "I was waiting on it every day since I was told Syracuse would be visiting."

He and Lynch talked about a variety of different topics during the offer conversation.

"We talked about how everything he seen on film was amazing," Kimble said. "And how it’ll be great for me to stay home."

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