Syracuse Football Satellite Camp Schedule

Syracuse football will not have any on campus camps this summer for the second straight year. The staff will, however, participate in satellite, off campus camps with other college programs. Here is a schedule of which camps and where Syracuse football is expected to be this month.

June 13th: Penn State camp (PA)

June 14th: Youngstown State camp (OH)

June 14th: North Central College football clinic (IL)

June 23rd: Wagner camp (NY)

June 25th: Penn State camp (PA)

June 25th: Charlotte camp (NC)

Those are camps scheduled for the rest of the month. The Orange has already participated in camps at Mercer (June 3rd), Ferris State (June 3rd), Monmouth (June 6th) and William & Mary (June 6th). While the preference is to host camps yourself, there are some benefits to attending camps elsewhere.

Mainly, the staff can be divided to attend multiple camps on the same day. This allows for a larger pool of talent to evaluate. In addition, there is less logistical planning for the school and the program.

Camps have been a staple of college football recruiting over the years, including at Syracuse. The Orange has discovered or offers players based on camp performances. Some recent examples include Matthew Bergeron, Ben LaBrosse, Chase Atkinson, Geoff Cantin-Arku, Tyrell Richards and others.

