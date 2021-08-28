Syracuse Offers Top 2023 Prospect DJ Wagner

Syracuse basketball extended an offer to elite 2023 guard DJ Wagner on Saturday following Elite Camp, according to Camden High head coach Rick Brunson. Wagner is widely considered the top player in the 2023 class.

"We had a fun time at the camp," Wagner said. "Just enjoying the camp, playing, having fun. I got to talk to coach. It was pretty good."

After the camp, head coach Jim Boeheim came over and let Wagner know he has an offer from Syracuse.

"Really it's just that he loves my game, loves the way I play," Wagner said. "He said he'd like to have me there. I was just happy. I was grateful. Very appreciative."

Overall, Wagner says he had a positive experience during the camp.

"It was definitely a great camp," Wagner said. "We learned a lot from the drills and that kind of stuff. We definitely learned a lot and had fun competing. We had some good competition there, so it was definitely a fun experience."

His fun experience included being instructed by the Syracuse coaches. He was able to get a feel for how they develop talent and how they develop relationships with players.

"Really that they want their players to get better," Wagner said. "They really care about their players. They just like to help their players and help them get better."

Wagner was not the only player Syracuse basketball offered on Saturday. The Orange also offered 2023 prospects Papa Kante, Joseph Estrella and Reid Ducharme, as well as 2024 wing Donnie Freeman.