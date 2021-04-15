Syracuse Offers 2024 WR Syair Torrence

Syracuse extended an offer to perhaps the best athlete in Central New York regardless of recruiting class. Class of 2024 Syracuse (N.Y.) Christian Brothers wide receiver Syair Torrence picked up his first offer on Wednesday when the home town Orange extended an offer. The news was first reported by SU Juice Online and Niko Tamurian.

Syair is the younger brother of Syracuse basketball transfer commit Symir Torrence. Torrence transferred from Marquette during this offseason, and is expected to play a major role for the Orange during the 2021-22 season.

"It's good," Syair Torrence said previously about his brother. "He just tells me to be comfortable, don't be scared to put my name out and talk to coaches more. It's good to have my brother back in town. I can watch his games, he can watch my games."

Currently a freshman in high school, Torrence played varsity last season as an eighth grader. That experience will serve him well as he continues to develop.

"It was a big deal for me because I had to step up," Torrence said. "The team made it more comfortable for me for my voice to be heard on the field, in practice or out of practice. The coaches helped me get settled down for school and for football at the same time."

In addition to the offer from Syracuse, Torrence is also on the radar of Baylor and Colorado State.