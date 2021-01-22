Syracuse Offers Texas OL Transfer

Syracuse has extended a scholarship offer to Texas offensive line transfer Willie Tyler, he posted on Twitter Thursday night. Tyler is a grad transfer but has three years of eligibility remaining. Tyler is listed at 6-7, 335 pounds. Tyler played tackle at the junior college level but was considered a guard for the Longhorns. Syracuse is likely looking at him as a tackle. Tyler also reports an offer from Arkansas State.

"Coach Cav has a great history with o-line, putting them in the NFL and developing," Tyler said. "I have interest in them. They have a good sports management program. I'm looking forward to getting to know more of the staff as this goes on."

Tyler signed with Texas out of Iowa Western Community College in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He redshirted as a sophomore in 2019, and opted out in 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore Tyler never even played a down for Texas but is transferring out with the Longhorns change in their coaching staff. Tyler was expected to compete for a starting guard spot before opting out of last season.

As a junior college prospect, Tyler picked Texas over Louisiana Tech, SMU and West Virginia.