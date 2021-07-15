How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Tuesday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. Here is how they performed.
|Category
|Christ Essandoko
|Chris Bunch
|Kamari Lands
|Justin Taylor
|Chance Westry
|Denver Anglin
|Kyle Filipowski
|Matt Filipowski
|Quadir Copeland
|JJ Starling
|Amarri Tice
Team
Boo Williams
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
Team Takeover
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NJ Scholars
City Rocks
City Rocks
Result
L 49-52 vs Team Takeover
L 67-77 vs NH Lightning
L 67-77 vs NH Lightning
W 52-49 vs Boo Williams
W 68-51 vs LivOn
W 68-51 vs LivOn
W 68-51 vs LivOn
W 68-51 vs LivOn
L 68-71 vs Drive Nation
W 74-62 vs Expressions
W 74-62 vs Expressions
Points
0
8
20
2
11
12
6
4
6
19
6
Shooting
0-2
3-7
7-16
0-5
4-7
4-10
2-3
2-4
3-5
7-13
2-6
3PT
0-0
0-2
4-6
0-1
1-2
4-8
0-0
0-0
0-0
3-7
1-3
FTs
0-0
2-2
2-2
2-2
2-4
0-0
2-4
0-0
0-0
2-2
1-1
Rebounds
5
3
7
6
4
1
8
2
2
1
1
Assists
0
1
4
2
10
1
3
1
5
0
2
Turnovers
0
3
4
0
3
2
1
0
2
4
1
Blocks
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
Steals
1
0
2
0
2
1
0
2
4
1
2
Minutes
17
29
30
23
21
26
19
12
24
31
23
