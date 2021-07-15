How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Tuesday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. Here is how they performed.

Category Christ Essandoko Chris Bunch Kamari Lands Justin Taylor Chance Westry Denver Anglin Kyle Filipowski Matt Filipowski Quadir Copeland JJ Starling Amarri Tice Team Boo Williams Team Why Not Team Why Not Team Takeover NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NJ Scholars City Rocks City Rocks Result L 49-52 vs Team Takeover L 67-77 vs NH Lightning L 67-77 vs NH Lightning W 52-49 vs Boo Williams W 68-51 vs LivOn W 68-51 vs LivOn W 68-51 vs LivOn W 68-51 vs LivOn L 68-71 vs Drive Nation W 74-62 vs Expressions W 74-62 vs Expressions Points 0 8 20 2 11 12 6 4 6 19 6 Shooting 0-2 3-7 7-16 0-5 4-7 4-10 2-3 2-4 3-5 7-13 2-6 3PT 0-0 0-2 4-6 0-1 1-2 4-8 0-0 0-0 0-0 3-7 1-3 FTs 0-0 2-2 2-2 2-2 2-4 0-0 2-4 0-0 0-0 2-2 1-1 Rebounds 5 3 7 6 4 1 8 2 2 1 1 Assists 0 1 4 2 10 1 3 1 5 0 2 Turnovers 0 3 4 0 3 2 1 0 2 4 1 Blocks 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Steals 1 0 2 0 2 1 0 2 4 1 2 Minutes 17 29 30 23 21 26 19 12 24 31 23

