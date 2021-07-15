Sports Illustrated home
How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL

There were some big performances from Orange recruits.
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Tuesday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. Here is how they performed.

CategoryChrist EssandokoChris BunchKamari LandsJustin TaylorChance WestryDenver AnglinKyle FilipowskiMatt FilipowskiQuadir CopelandJJ StarlingAmarri Tice

Team

Boo Williams

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

Team Takeover

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NJ Scholars

City Rocks

City Rocks

Result

L 49-52 vs Team Takeover

L 67-77 vs NH Lightning

L 67-77 vs NH Lightning

W 52-49 vs Boo Williams

W 68-51 vs LivOn

W 68-51 vs LivOn

W 68-51 vs LivOn

W 68-51 vs LivOn

L 68-71 vs Drive Nation

W 74-62 vs Expressions

W 74-62 vs Expressions

Points

0

8

20

2

11

12

6

4

6

19

6

Shooting

0-2

3-7

7-16

0-5

4-7

4-10

2-3

2-4

3-5

7-13

2-6

3PT

0-0

0-2

4-6

0-1

1-2

4-8

0-0

0-0

0-0

3-7

1-3

FTs

0-0

2-2

2-2

2-2

2-4

0-0

2-4

0-0

0-0

2-2

1-1

Rebounds

5

3

7

6

4

1

8

2

2

1

1

Assists

0

1

4

2

10

1

3

1

5

0

2

Turnovers

0

3

4

0

3

2

1

0

2

4

1

Blocks

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

Steals

1

0

2

0

2

1

0

2

4

1

2

Minutes

17

29

30

23

21

26

19

12

24

31

23

