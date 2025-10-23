Syracuse adds a second commit on the offensive line in as many days
Thursday evening, Syracuse added another commit to the fold, adding 2027 offensive tackle Marcus Small. The eighth player from the Class of 2027 to commit to the Orange, Small plays both offensive tackle positions at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
Small is the second offensive lineman from the Class of 2027 to commit to the program in as many days, joining Connor Long from New Jersey, who committed on Wednesday. The commitment comes after Small camped at Syracuse in June.
The Orange add a project who has the raw materials to make it work
While early in his recruitment process, Syracuse was the only FBS football program to offer a scholarship to Small. His other offers were from Alabama State and Bethune-Cookman, a pair of FCS schools.
While being a couple seasons away from joining the Orange, Small does not match his last name, already possessing legitimate FBS size to play on the line. Small plays both left and right tackle at 6'7" and 293 pounds.
Small is a developmental player who SU coaches latched onto early in the recruiting process. While he offers good size out of the box, Small will need to re-shape his body and continue to develop his skill set.
SU's Class of 2027 continues to grow
Small's commitment brings the Orange class to a total of eight members at this time and he is the third player from the state of Florida in the class.
Small joins not only Long, but also ATH Davion Crumitie, quarterback Justin Dixon, ATH Tristin Hughes, defensive back Travis Miles, defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery, and ATH Tank White as commits to the Orange. The Syracuse Class of 2027 is currently ranked second in the nation.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
For more discussion on Syracuse athletics and recruiting, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.